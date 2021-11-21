Tennessee again started fast and got bowl eligible with a 60-14 rout of South Alabama. We review the Vols’ 6th with The Day After .

HOT

The opening drive — For the third straight week Tennessee got out of the gates with a touchdown. It’s the seventh time this season, Josh Heupel’s offense scored on their first possession of the year. Tennessee now has 162 first quarter points.

Hendon Hooker — The quarterback was ok last week against Georgia but left some plays on the field especially in the middle of the field. Hooker was really good Saturday and was fantastic in the middle of the field hitting Cedric Tillman and Princeton Fant for scores in the middle of the field. Hooker finished 17 of 20 for 273 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Negative plays — After a couple of weeks of not playing in the opponents backfield, Tennessee got back to their vertical defensive play recording four sacks and 13 total tackles for loss.

Velus Jones in the return game — Jones had a 33 yard punt return and a 96 yard kick off return for a touchdown. Jones has a great feel in the return game showing great acceleration at times as well as great patience. It was nice to see him not fair catch a kickoff return. He’s very gifted as a return man and it showed Saturday night.

Roman Harrison — Give the defensive end credit. He played his most snaps and had his most productive snaps. Harrison had 6 tackles, 1.5 TFL’s, and 2 quarterback hurries.

NOT

Fourth down defense — Tennessee was really good on third down conversions only allowing one conversion in 16 attempts. The problem was they struggled getting off the field on fourth down. South Alabama came into the game converting over 60% of their fourth down attempts. They upped that percentage Saturday night converting 5 of 7 fourth down attempts.

Special teams awareness — Tennessee allowed a fake punt for a first down that helped get South Alabama’s first touchdown and Mike Ekeler’s unit allowed the Jaguars to recover an onside kick to start the second half. Both should not have been big surprises given the way the game was going. That unit must have much better awareness next week against Vanderbilt.