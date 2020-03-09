Let’s take a look back at a tough weekend for the Vols and look ahead to the start of conference play.

Tennessee struggled on the week dropping its first series of the young season to Wright State. The Vols bats took a major step back against the Raiders as little mistakes gave Tennessee problems on the weekend.

1. Tennessee’s bats take a step back- Tennessee’s offense had its biggest day of the season on Tuesday night when they scored 28 runs against Longwood. The Vols offense followed up the performance with their worst weekend of the season.

Tennessee scored just 10 runs on the weekend against Wright State, who entered the weekend ranked 242nd out of 298 in the nation in ERA. The Raiders pitching staff cut its previous team ERA in half against the Vols posting a 3.46 mark on the weekend.

Tennessee had five players hit over .286 on the weekend, but the rest of the team gave the Vols little production. No one else for Tennessee hit over .154 or had an on-base percentage over .273. Tennessee entered the weekend with the nation’s best batting average but posted just a .231 mark on the weekend.

Some of Tennessee’s best bats struggled as Luc Lipcius, Zach Daniels and Al Soularie combined for just four hits in the series.

Wright State is not as bad as their 5-9 record suggests, but the Raiders pitchers struggled mightily against Mississippi State and Auburn where they gave up a combined 47 runs.

The Vols offensive struggles were definitely worrisome but not the end of the world. The Vols offense needs its top guys to give them more consistent production going into SEC play, and Tennessee also needs to be better with runners in-scoring position and situationally.





2. Small mistakes cost Tennessee- The Vols cost themselves with small mistakes this weekend both in the field and at the plate.

With the series opener tied at four in the bottom of the eighth, Tennessee had runners on first and second with nobody out. Austin Knight pinch hit for Tennessee to sac bunt, but the sophomore pulled back on two called strikes before going down swinging. The Vols would go on to load the bases, but wouldn’t get the go-ahead run in.

It wouldn’t be the last mistake that would cost Tennessee in Friday’s game. The top of the ninth opened with a Trey Lipscomb throwing error that allowed the leadoff man to reach second.

It would come back to cost the Vols as a two-out single brought in the go-ahead run.

The Vols mistakes showed up at critical times again the rest of the weekend. Wright State’s lone run of Saturday’s matchup came with runners on first and second with two outs. Jackson Leath's pick off attempt went into right field bringing the Raiders within one.

Tennessee also struggled with runners in-scoring position on the weekend, hitting just .200. The Vols also failed to get runners from third home with less than two outs on multiple occasions.





3. Crochet looks good in debut- One of the few positives of the weekend for Tennessee was Garrett Crochet. Crochet made his 2020 debut on Saturday and impressed turning in 3.1 scoreless innings.

Crochet gave up just two hits and struck out six of the 13 batters he faced. Even more impressively, Crochet wasn’t just overpowering the Raiders with his fastball.

The junior was having to use his off-speed stuff to get strikeouts, including a punchout with a nasty changeup, a pitch he spent his offseason working on.

Crochet threw 42 pitches Saturday, and Vitello said he could have thrown a little longer. Crochet will likely be on a pitch count again next week against South Carolina, but he should be able to give the Vols a weekend start.

Tennessee was just being cautious with Crochet over the season’s first few weeks, but his performance was a good sign as the Vols look to get a top end SEC starter.

"Yeah, I'd like to think I could,” Crochet said on whether he felt like he could’ve pitched earlier in the season. “I mean I threw a regional with a broken jaw so I'd like to think there's nothing I can't do. But like I said Coach V just wanted to be extra cautious with everything going on this year and I'm glad he did."



