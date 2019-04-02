Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 10:27:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The final hoops 3-2-1: The wrap-up edition

Xobstoixvqb4qqifogps
Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

We’ve all had a few days to digest what was a heartbreaking end to Tennessee’s season in the Sweet 16. It was a disappointing end to what was an otherwise fantastic run for Rick Barnes and his team...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}