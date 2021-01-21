VolQuest - The finances of the Danny White hire

Tennessee's new athletic director Danny White is arriving with a steep price tag.

White's full MOU has not been released at this time, but the University did release his annual salary Thursday.

White will be paid $1.8 million with an annual increase of five percent. He will be eligible to receive up to $300,000 annually based on team athletic performance, team academic performance and departmental operational goals.

White will be in Knoxville on Friday and is immediately beginning his search for a head coach. Tennessee is responsible for a 2+ million dollar buyout for White to Central Florida. Details of how that will be pad have not been released.

Tennessee is also paying Phillip Fulmer $450,000 annually through the remainder of his contract which expires Dec. 31, 2023.