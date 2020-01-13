News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-13 13:50:09 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The hoops 3-2-1

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
Associate Editor
@Volquest_Rob

Tennessee cobbled together a pair of wins last week despite some continued offensive struggles. The Vols hit the road for a pair of SEC contests this week and we look ahead to that and back to the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}