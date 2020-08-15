VolQuest - The importance of west Tennessee

This is not really a news flash, but more of a reminder...

For Tennessee athletics, Memphis counts. Vol head coach Jeremy Pruitt has made that clear since the day he took over and he hopes it pays off big time over the next 18 months.

Recruiting in Memphis has never been easy. In fact, it’s hard. It’s six hours away. Prospects can get to over half of the SEC faster than you can get from Memphis to Knoxville. But the Bluff City is a must for the Vols. Pruitt made that clear when he made Maurice Hampton and Bill Norton priorities in his first full class at Tennessee. Both of those kids ended up elsewhere but the statement was made.

In spending two days in West Tennessee this week, specifically Memphis, I was reminded of a few things. One, there’s a helluva lot of really good athletes west of Jackson, especially Memphis. Two, there’s a lot of orange in between the Mississippi River and Jackson. Three, the kids all know one another.

In Memphis Tuesday night and Wednesday, Austin and I spoke with seven prospects. In some way, all seven knew each other and they also knew the West Tennessee freshmen who play for the Big Orange. Either they went to school with them at some point, played on a seven-on-seven team together, their parents went to school together or coached little league together. It was like playing THE SIX Degrees of Kevin Bacon game, as everyone in some way knew each other.

Tennessee’s commitment from 5-star point guard Kennedy Chandler is no easy feat. The hoops staff deserves all the credit in the world. But they also got an assist from Pruitt and the football program.

Chandler and Vol freshmen football players Omari Thomas and Jabari Smalls are all close friends. They grew up playing together. They went to Memphis Briarcrest together.

Thomas and Smalls aren’t the reason Chandler chose the Vols, but I promise it didn’t hurt.

There was a period of time before Jeremy Pruitt arrived on the scene where previous staffs didn’t even try in Memphis.The degree of difficulty of landing a Memphis prospect outweighed the potential reward for those Tennessee coaches.

Jeremy Pruitt didn't buy it.

In three recruiting classes, Pruitt has signed nine prospects west of Jackson including five last year. In the 11 previous years, Tennessee signed 10 prospects west of Jackson.

As I said, some didn’t try. Pruitt is not only trying, but he’s making Memphis a priority.



