VolQuest - The Jeremy Pruitt era is over

After three years, sources tell Volquest that the Jeremy Pruitt era is over at Tennessee. In his third season, Pruitt’s Vols went 3-7 which included a six game losing streak and four losses by three touchdowns or more.

Pruitt’s program is also in the midst of an internal investigation surrounding questionable recruiting practices. The investigation began back in November and on Thursday Pruitt visited with investigators for hours.

In his second season, Pruitt led the program a bowl win and a six game winning streak after a 1-3 start.

That streak ran to 8 games after the Vols started 2-0 in 2020, but the wheels came off in the third quarter at Georgia and the team never recovered. The offense couldn’t find winning quarterback play while the defense struggled defending the middle of the field and couldn’t get off the field on third down.

Pruitt’s replacement will be the fifth coach hired in 12 years since Hall of Fame coach Phillip Fulmer was fired after the 2008 season.