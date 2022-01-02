The journey in growth is just getting started

The definition of the word growth is “the process of growing”. And that’s what the last 338 days have been about for the Josh Heupel led Tennessee football program.

“Coming off of last year, we were all falling apart,” departing senior Theo Jackson explained. “As soon as Coach Heup and his staff got here, it just started. That was way higher than what we had it. Just growth. The young guys, I've seen a change in them, just like doing what the older guys, myself and Hendon and Ced are doing. Just extra stuff. Growth is really the biggest thing.”

Returning receiver Cedric Tillman, who had 64 catches for 1,041 yards and 12 touchdowns, agrees.

“Theo mentioned earlier, truth be told, we were just falling apart. Coach Heupel came in here, set a standard. He's done so much for me and my teammates. I try to play my butt off for my teammates and him. I think I grew a lot this year. One thing I really take from this year is how much the team grew.”

The growth of this program in right at a year has been impressive and the appreciation for departing seniors Jackson, Alontae Taylor, Matthew Butler, Velus Jones, etc should be significant. They paved the way for 2021’s success. Heupel and company produced good results and records in many categories (including points scored). They certainly generated much needed excitement.

Thursday’s loss to Purdue shouldn’t hamper that excitement in any way, but that loss, along with what we saw from two of Tennessee’s annual opponents on Friday, are reminders that the adjective used to describe Heupel Year One is growth. The process of growing. Not grown. Not by a long-shot.

As the book is closed on the 2021 team and the focus shifts to 2022, the theme remains the same. How much can and will Tennessee grow over the next 12 months?

The next phase of growth is harder.

I liken it to a golfer. If you are a starting out as a weekend hacker, you are going to shoot triple digits. With some practice and maybe a lesson or two, your “falling apart” game that has you mad and throwing clubs will quickly fall below 100. But to get to 80 requires a lot more work and growth.

To me that’s what year one was about. Heupel took a group of players with no confidence and even less enthusiasm and made the game fun. It wasn’t “A juice box and participation trophy mentality”, but the first step in growth was to create enjoyment in the Anderson Training Center.

But now as you move into year two, the growth is in exceeding the year one standards and some sudden expectations.



