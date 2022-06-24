The latest intel on Tennessee’s 13 official visitors

Tennessee is set to host double digit visitors this weekend officially in Knoxville. After that is over they will host their final prospect camp of the summer on Sunday. Here is a look at the official visitors and where things stand heading into this weekend.

The cornerstone to the class, Iamaleava will be back in town to spend time with and recruit his buddy Francis Mauigoa, Iamaleava has become friends with fellow visitor John Slaughter and continues to work Cam Seldon, Rico Walker and others.

Tennessee continues to trend well with the Mississippi safety. This is his first and could be his last official visit. Expect him to play role of recruiter even though he has not committed yet.

Tennessee will try to steal back the momentum from Kentucky after a Conyer visited Lexington last weekend. Tennessee has always been positioned well but last weekend the Cats moved the needle to give him pause. Can Tennessee flip things back?

This is a big weekend for Tennessee in the recruitment of Matthews. LSU has recently offered and Texas is a major player for the Baton Rouge native. The Vols have done a really good job to this point and have peaked his interest which is why he comes to town.

Coming off his official visit to Penn State, Jackson is excited about this weekend as this visit is one he has been looking forward to for a while. He has set a commitment date in October but now appears to be looking at one in July. A big weekend to grab the momentum could beat instate teams like Miami and Florida who hoped to get him to visit in season.

Weathersby seems to be getting closer to a decision and this weekend will determine a lot in our opinion. This will be his second time here over the last couple of months. Can Tennessee do enough to end this one?

Osborne left Tennessee at the end of May feeling good about the orange and white but then went to Clemson where are the Tigers seem to have grabbed his attention. There were some rumors that he had committed to Clemson but the fact he is taking this visit tells me that’s not the case. Tennessee gets their shot this weekend.

Telander has been feeling Tennessee for a while now but has yet to get in the class. Part of that reason is North Carolina has made an impression on him as well. Based off people we have spoken to, it feels like a decision on the Vols or Heels is coming sooner rather than later. He and fellow Georgia native Jalen Smith, who commits on July 10th, would make a good one-two punch for Brian Jean Mary.

Umarov is looking forward to this trip because of his relationship with Glen Elarbee. Georgia seems to be the other team in this race but we feel like Tennessee is slightly ahead of the Bulldogs heading into this weekend.

The whirlwind five official visits in three weeks tour for the Mauigoa family comes to an end this weekend. Tennessee gets to make the final pitch and this visit for his family will go a long way to determining where he ends up. USC seems to be Tennessee’s biggest competition and we believe what the family does in terms of possibly relocating from American Samoa could play a role in the decision.

With a bigger back already committed, Cobb comes to town with a different set of skills and an open mind. Most people have him pegged for the home state Auburn Tigers but he is going to give Tennessee a real hard look this weekend.

Davis has been steady even when other schools have called. Basically a top 100 player who excelled in Las Vegas at the OT event, it’s easy to see why Tennessee loves him and other schools still call. This visit is a perfect time to show him how he will be a huge piece the moment he arrives on campus.