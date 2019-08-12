Monday and football means the return of the weekly 3-2-1. Three observations, two questions and one prediction as the Vols are less than three weeks to kickoff against Georgia State.

1. Eric Gray will help ( a lot) — There is always buzz around freshmen in fall camp. There is plenty of buzz around linebacker Henry To’oto’o, who saw first team reps in the Vols first scrimmage of the preseason. The June enrollee has impressed with his awareness, anticipation and ability pickup on things quickly. But Henry T. isn’t the only newcomer that people are talking about. Offensively, it’s Eric Gray. The 3-time Mr. Football in the state of Tennessee has found the end zone multiple times against the Vol defense. Gray has been hard for defenders to get their hands on and has wowed with the vision, as he has shown to be able to not leave many yards out on the field.

"He’s got really good ball skills. He’s a good competitor. He jumps out there and is very mature when it comes to football playing abilities,” Pruitt said of Gray.

“We’re excited about him. I think he’s had a really good camp so far. Again, this will be a guy who has been really good in the drills, really good in practice, so we’ll see how he does when we get over to the stadium, so looking forward to seeing that.”



Sources say Gray did really well. He is definitely a guy that offensive coordinator Jim Chaney wants to get the ball. He’s arguably been the most impressive freshman according to some you talk to.

2. Year 2 is better than Year 1 —The Vol defense is young on the defensive front. To’oto’o is obviously young, but the secondary has played a lot of snaps. Daniel Bituli has played a bunch of snaps and really outside of 3-4 guys defensively those playing are in the second year of learning the system and it’s showing. They haven’t been perfect, but there have been fewer busts and guys are playing faster defensively because their understanding of the defense has given them more confidence.

3. The line of scrimmage is unsettled — It’s really no surprise that as the Vols sit 19 days to kickoff that they are unsettled as to who their best five are in the offensive trenches. They are also unsure in the defensive trenches. Offensively, it’s because there is some clear competition see left tackle, right guard, left guard (with Trey Smith not yet cleared for contact), and even to a degree at center. The competition is good and being unsettled as to who the five will be is not a bad thing.

“I think as soon as you can find your five best players and try to put them in the positions you need them at, the sooner the better. It's like anything else. You also don't want to do it so early that you're losing competition, too. We want to let this thing play out and see who the best players are. I'm interested about that. It will be good to see,” offensive coordinator Jim Chaney said when asked about how quick he needed to find his five.

Defensively, the Vols lost their only sure starter last week in Emmit Gooden who tore his ACL. Jeremy Pruitt said they aren’t moving anyone to the defensive front from a different position. The Vols are simply playing with a bunch of unproven guys up there.

“We have 11 guys out there and there’s not much difference in any of them. If you look there’s three guys that are playing defensive line that were in the program before we got here: Matthew Butler, LaTrell Bumphus, who was playing tight end, and (Ja’Qauin) Blakely. Last year Blakely played fullback and LaTrell played tight end, so they’ve not been there very long [and] all the rest of the guys are new, so there wasn’t a whole lot here when we got here. The guys that played for us last year were seniors and they did a really good job. And then Emmit (Gooden) played some last year, those were really our four best defensive linemen. The guys that are here have good ability, they just got to raise their game. They’ve got to be exposed to new things every single day, and we’ve done that with them.”

Does Tennessee get any news on Aubrey Solomon this week? Does anyone emerge as more than just one of the 11 guys out there?