Monday means the 3-2-1. It’s three observations, two questions and a prediction about the Vols who enter their first bye of the year with more questions than answers.

THREE OBSERVATIONS

1. Quarterback play simply isn’t good enough — I am not one to rip on players and this is not a rip on JG. It’s just a fact. His production just isn’t and hasn’t been good enough. The interception in the endzone wasn’t his fault. But he threw for just 107 yards. Had five balls batted at the line of scrimmage. Thew an easy interception on a miscommunication. Missed a wide open Dominique Wood-Anderson. I’m not saying a quarterback change has to come that’s what you are paying Pruitt and Jim Chaney to decide (5.3 million in combined salaries). What I know is that Tennessee won’t beat anyone in the SEC unless they get more production out of the quarterback position.

2. Middle of the field is a vast land of open space — I’m not smart enough in Pruitt’s scheme to understand when they were in man vs. zone. Whether it was man-under or any of that stuff. What I know is that the middle of the field between the linebackers and the safeties was wide open all day. Was that the linebackers not dropping enough, safeties playing too deep. I don’t know that, but what I do know is that the middle of the field was wide open. Florida could have gotten yards there anytime they wanted. It’s really been open all year going back to the Georgia State game when they completed slants and turn in’s in the second half against the Vols.

3. Self inflicted wounds giving the Vols no chance —Six dead ball 15 yard penalties in the last 8 quarters. Four turnovers Saturday at Florida. Tennessee has an extremely small margin for error in order to be successful. And the repeated unforced errors are haunting this team. If it doesn’t improve then it won’t give the Vols a chance to pull an upset in the next month.



TWO QUESTIONS

1. What does Pruitt and Chaney do at quarterback ? Tennessee opened up the second half with Brian Maurer after Guarantano was ineffective in the second quarter at Florida. After Maurer led the Vols on a field goal drive, he struggled throwing the ball into coverage so Tennessee went back to Guarantano. Now, the question is what does Pruitt and Jim Chaney do now at the quarterback position. Guarantano’s play has created plenty of doubt as to whether or not he can lead this team. Maurer is really not ready. Pruitt has repeatedly said that Guarantano was his best option and is his quarterback. Saturday after the 34-3 loss, Pruitt didn’t sound very convinced. “It’s the thing about playing quarterback, right? I think Jarrett’s got lots of ability to be a really good player, and I’ve said that over and over, but there’s times you kind of got to take the bull by the horns and say, ‘Let’s go.’ Go make some plays and you’ve got to have an impact on the people around you,” Pruitt said. “And that’s one of the things I’ve been talking to him about: You’ve been around those folks, whether it’s playing sports or in a room, whatever, somebody’s got positive vibes that makes you feel good, gets excited about being where you’re at and what you’re doing. We need a little bit of that. “It’s a production-based industry. So who competes the best at practice, who plays the best the last game, you just kind of work on it and see.”

2. Can Tennessee find their 22? Four games, and four different line up’s. Some of that is due to injury. And a lot of is is due to coaches decisions. With a bye week, can this coaching staff settle in on who their best 22 players. There’s no question that Pruitt and his staff are wanting daily competition on the practice field with winners and losers in every drill. As the next third of the schedule approaches will Tennessee find their starting 22 and settle in to who they are because right now they are unsettled and multiple spots on both sides of the ball.

ONE PREDICTION