Monday means the 3-2-1. It’s three observations, two questions and a prediction about the Vols who earned their four win of the season and prep for a big trip to Kentucky.

1. Staff believes Guarantano gives them the best chance — Admittedly, Jeremy Pruitt’s reasoning was confusing as for why he didn’t start Guarantano but ended up for the second straight week playing him the bulk of the game. The reality is that this staff seems to feel that despite the broken hand, Guarantano gives them their best shot at getting 6 wins and to a bowl game.

“I thought it gave us the best chance to win,” Pruitt said of his quarterback plan. “One guy had surgery on Sunday. It is cold out there, and he has a cast on his hand. First time getting out there, you see him in warm ups and he practiced most of the week, but the ball was pretty slick there the way the air was tonight. If J.T. (Shrout) doesn’t run across the field or throw across his body, back over there when we were in field goal range, he might have kept playing. There are some mistakes as the quarterback that you can’t make. You might miss a throw. You might not check the ball to the proper side. You can’t let go of the football in the red zone. We can’t make those mistakes.”

Guarantano threw an interception in the redzone to end the half but played the bulk of the second half in a game where he was beat up physically.

Brian Maurer didn’t play for the second straight week. Pruitt said that Maurer had not taken enough reps this week to get ready.

What does Saturdays’s quarterback plan look like? No one knows, but it would appear it will involve quarterback X and Guarantano playing the bulk of the game in “relief”.





2. Tracy Rocker’s unit has grown the most of any unit on the team —16 is the number. That’s the number of sacks the Vols have since the first open date (5 games). An impressive number for Tennessee’s defense. The Vols have also been really good against the run the last 8 quarters. Tennessee’s defense in the last two games is giving up 2.5 yards a carry. The Vols defensive front will certainly be tested Saturday night in Lexington against a Kentucky run game that is averaging 201 yards per outing.





3. Tennessee’s offensive line play must get back on track — I thought UAB’s defense would be salty and they were. The Blazers are pretty good on the defensive front. The Vols tackles struggled mightily against the Blazer defensive end Jordan Smith who had 4 tackles, a sack, another tackle for loss and two quarterbacks hurries (likely was more than that). The Vols tackles could not keep Smith in front of them off the edge. In the interior, Tony Fair worked over Brandon Kennedy with six tackles including two for loss. All might not been against Kennedy but the bulk of them were. The offensive front must get healthy and get back in the right direction.

“We kind of played behind the chains and had too many negative plays,” Pruitt said. “You run for six yards and the next one is minus three where you throw an incomplete pass and didn’t protect very well at all.”

Not counting sacks the Vol running backs lost 11 yards rushing. They only lost 5 yards total against Alabama and South Carolina combined.