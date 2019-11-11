Monday means the 3-2-1. It’s three observations, two questions and a prediction about the Vols who are now 5-5 and a win away from bowl eligibility and have a much needed open date.

1. The quarterback situation/rotation is unusual but it’s working — When Jeremy Pruitt made the switch toBrian Maurer from Jarrett Guarantano, he said that Jarrett needed to watch. That he was like a basketball player who couldn’t make a lay up.

Since then Guarantano, as a non starter, has led the team to four wins in five tries. He’s production and game management in the second half has been terrific. He’s completing nearly 80% of his throws and has five touchdowns.

Admittedly, Pruitt’s reasonings or his stated reasonings regarding his quarterbacks don’t always make sense. But it’s working. And it’s working because Guarantano hasn’t quit on his team. His team and the coaches haven’t quit on him. A relief pitcher role in college football at the quarterback position is something you don’t see. But thanks to Guarantano’s mentality it’s working at Tennessee.





2. The Vols second half adjustments are no joke — At the start of the year, the second half was not the Vols friend at all. But over the last six games, Tennessee has gotten much better. Pruitt’s defense has forced six straight punts to open the second half. The Vols have scored 41 third quarter points the last 6 games and have only give up 7. Tennessee’s starting defensive unit has pitched a shut out in the last three games.





3. Tennessee’s resolve epitomizes the growth of the team/program — Tennessee’s start to the 2019 was a disaster, so was their start to the Kentucky game Saturday night. The Vols were dominated in the first quarter in every phase of the game. But Pruitt’s program didn’t panic Saturday night, just like they didn’t panic after losing four of their first five game.

“For a team that started 1-4, I think the men on our staff sticking with the plan and staying together, the players buying in, not flinching, staying together, working hard, believing in what we’re trying to get done and going 4-1 in the last five, I think that says a lot about them,” Pruitt said of getting the win tonight and arriving at this point in the season at 5-5 despite that rocky start.

“It shows an upward trajectory of where our program’s going. We’re really playing seven seniors. We’ve got a young football team. We want to finish this year the right way for our seniors, but we’ve still got a lot to prove.”

Tennessee’s staff and the leadership on the team held things together after the 1-4 start that saw them shockingly lose to Georgia State, give a game away to BYU and be uncompetitive against Florida. The Vols didn’t flinch in September and Saturday night Tennessee didn’t flinch after a terrible start.

It clearly shows this program is improving. They have a long way to go, but they are improving and are halfway through making it truly a November to remember.