News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 13:35:24 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Monday 3-2-1

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
Associate Editor
@Volquest_Rob

Tennessee (8-5, 0-1) is coming off a rough start to SEC play after Saturday's home loss to LSU. In today's 3-2-1 look back and ahead with three observations, two questions and a prediction on where...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}