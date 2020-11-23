VolQuest - The Monday 3-2-1

1. It appears Guarantano is the starter —It’s become very clear that the senior is the quarterback Pruitt and the offensive staff trust despite the fact that he has thrown more pick 6’s than touchdown passes the last four weeks. Pruitt sounded pretty clear Saturday night after the loss at Auburn where he stood at his quarterback position.

“Absolutely. If I didn’t I wouldn’t play him,” the head coach said in response to being asked if Guarantano gives them the best chance to win. “I mean, guys, he didn’t miss two field goals, he didn’t blow a coverage.

“Did he make a mistake? He made a mistake, absolutely. I made mistakes in the game. The bottom line is we all have to execute a little bit better to be productive so we can score more points on Saturday than the other teams does.”

2. Vols better keep running it — Tennessee did some nice things in the passing game early with some crossing routes, motions and use of the backs out of the back field, but the Vols aren’t going to throw the ball all over the yard and beat people. I thought Jim Chaney got a little predictable with his first down calls and was really predictable with them in the second half, but he should have been given how well the offensive line was playing in the run game. In the second half, the Vols rushed for 153 yards on 23 carries that’s an average of 6.7 yards a carry. At this point it appears the only way the Vols can win is if they line up and run it down someone’s throat limiting possibilities for self-inflicted wounds.

3. Vanderbilt will show —The Commodores are getting better. They haven't won a game but they scored 35 against Kentucky and were tied 10-10 with Florida with a minute to go in the first half. The ‘Dores have found something offensively with freshman quarterback Ken Seals. The last two weeks Seals is 43 of 66 (65%) 544 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He has definitely given the Commodore offense a spark throwing the ball as Vandy has gone to an uptempo attack with him. Derek Mason has played the Vols well and Vanderbilt has obviously had success in the last decade against Tennessee. Mason’s unit despite being winless will show up against the Vols.