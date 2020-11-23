VolQuest - The Monday 3-2-1

The Monday 3-2-1
It’s time for our weekly 3-2-1, three observations, two questions and a prediction as the Vols look to end an ugly five game losing streak Saturday night at Vanderbilt.
THREE OBSERVATIONS
1. It appears Guarantano is the starter —It’s become very clear that the senior is the quarterback Pruitt and the offensive staff trust despite the fact that he has thrown more pick 6’s than touchdown passes the last four weeks. Pruitt sounded pretty clear Saturday night after the loss at Auburn where he stood at his quarterback position.
“Absolutely. If I didn’t I wouldn’t play him,” the head coach said in response to being asked if Guarantano gives them the best chance to win. “I mean, guys, he didn’t miss two field goals, he didn’t blow a coverage.
“Did he make a mistake? He made a mistake, absolutely. I made mistakes in the game. The bottom line is we all have to execute a little bit better to be productive so we can score more points on Saturday than the other teams does.”
2. Vols better keep running it — Tennessee did some nice things in the passing game early with some crossing routes, motions and use of the backs out of the back field, but the Vols aren’t going to throw the ball all over the yard and beat people. I thought Jim Chaney got a little predictable with his first down calls and was really predictable with them in the second half, but he should have been given how well the offensive line was playing in the run game. In the second half, the Vols rushed for 153 yards on 23 carries that’s an average of 6.7 yards a carry. At this point it appears the only way the Vols can win is if they line up and run it down someone’s throat limiting possibilities for self-inflicted wounds.
3. Vanderbilt will show —The Commodores are getting better. They haven't won a game but they scored 35 against Kentucky and were tied 10-10 with Florida with a minute to go in the first half. The ‘Dores have found something offensively with freshman quarterback Ken Seals. The last two weeks Seals is 43 of 66 (65%) 544 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He has definitely given the Commodore offense a spark throwing the ball as Vandy has gone to an uptempo attack with him. Derek Mason has played the Vols well and Vanderbilt has obviously had success in the last decade against Tennessee. Mason’s unit despite being winless will show up against the Vols.
TWO QUESTIONS
1. Can this team figure out a way to win? — Coaches always say that no two teams are the same. That’s certainly the case with the Vols. A year ago, Tennessee found ways to win games. A fourth down stop at Kentucky. Onside kick against Indiana. Big plays at Missouri. Rally for the win against South Carolina. Dominating Vanderbilt on the ground on a day when JG didn’t play well. Last year’s team didn’t destroy anyone, but they found ways to win the game. The played complimentary football. They limited mistakes. They created turnovers. Got key stops. This team can’t seem to get out of their own way to win.
2. Can the Vols avoid catastrophic plays? — To say mistakes have been a disaster for the Vols is an understatement. A secondary bust is a touchdown. An interception is a score. Defenses have scored five touchdowns on Tennessee’s offense in the last four games. Tennessee has given up five passing plays of 40 yards or more the last three weeks. The Vols have a small margin for error with an offense that struggles to score which means Tennessee has to stop all of the self inflicted wounds with turnovers, defensive busts, missed field goals, etc.
ONE PREDICTION
Eric Gray will have another big day — Gray has been Tennessee’s best player especially the last two weeks. In the last eight quarters, Gray has 296 yards rushing on 53 carries. Gray is averaging 5.6 yards a rush in the last two games.
He also has 76 yards receiving on six catches.
Credit the offensive line for their play. But Gray is playing more physical. He’s finishing runs better and Saturday night at Auburn, Gray did a nice job of making people miss.
A year ago, Gray had a huge night against the Commodores rushing 246 yards and three scores.
The last two weeks, Vanderbilt has struggled to stop the run. Kentucky rushed for 308 yards and Florida rushed for 173. For the season Vanderbilt is giving up 5.7 yards a rush and 183 yards a game on the ground.
Rest up Eric Gray. You are going to tote the tater a lot in Nashville.