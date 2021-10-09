The numbers, they'll surprise you

Has it arrived? I don’t think Josh Heupel will ever say it has, but Tennessee’s offensive unit has made strides in recent weeks – especially out of the gates in the first half.

The Vols scored 14 points and led for a small stretch in The Swamp. The squad followed by scoring 28 points in the opening quarters of both the Missouri and South Carolina games that resulted in big wins in Southeastern Conference play.

And the first half success is what has carried the Vols and allowed for second half depth to begin playing out.

By halftime of Saturday’s win over the Gamecocks, Tennessee had scored 13 touchdowns on its last 18 possessions. The sequence came with three field goals and only two drives that ended with no points (punt, TOD).

Prior to the second half Saturday, Tennessee had scored 100 points on 1,056 yards and 121 plays in its most recent six quarters.

“Great preparation. Great focus. A great understanding of what you are going to see from the other side of the football,” Josh Heupel said postgame when asked what’s going into the hot starts. “If you see something different, being able to adjust. That’s what we had to do a week ago. And then there’s executing.”

Quarterback Hendon Hooker has been instrumental in the first half success as well, completing nearly 71 percent of his passes for 696 yards with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions in the opening two quarters of the past four games, per Brent Hubbs.