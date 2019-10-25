BRENT'S PICK

Let me say this is one hard game to figure out. What does Tennessee look like offensively. How does Jim Chaney manage his quarterbacks? How effective can they be? There’s no question this Tennessee team is growing in a lot of areas. None more than the offensive line. Can the Vols run it against a good South Carolina defensive front? Can they continue to grow in the trenches? Will Muschamp’s defense will load the box and play press-man on the corners. Can Tennessee win on the perimeter? Can they continue to run against a loaded box? Defensively, Tennessee is playing better in the line of scrimmage. They have moved the line of scrimmage the last two weeks with 16 tackles for loss. The Gamecocks have offensive limitations and uncertainties starting with quarterback Ryan Hilinski who’s not 100%. South Carolina will be hard headed in trying to run the football. Can Tennessee win in the front seven and can they defend the middle of the field. There’s a lot in this matchup that I like for the Vols, but the unknowns for Tennessee under center makes this a tough game to call. South Carolina 17 Tennessee 14

AUSTIN'S PICK

I’ve went back and forth all week on this. No proven quarterback play honestly should have me picking the Gamecocks. JT Shrout is set to get his first start tomorrow. He has had a few mental errors this week I’m told but on the whole has been way more consistent than normal. Defensively the Vols have to ride early down momentum if they are to have success. Jesse has pointed out all week that the stats show South Carolina as very average. We will find out in multiple facets tomorrow if the stats are correct. Big plays in this game will likely come in the form of turnovers so Tennessee needs to come out on the good side of that stat. The Vols score a defensive touchdown and Cimaglia makes three field goals. Tennessee 16 Gamecocks 14

JESSE'S PICK



South Carolina is a slight favorite (-4) Saturday, but if Jeremy Pruitt’s team has truly started to turn the corner, then this is a game they can and should win. With bowl eligibility in question, this is one both teams desperately need, and despite the concerns at quarterback, Tennessee is entering the matchup with as much confidence as its had all season. The offensive line is playing at its peak since Pruitt got to Rocky Top. The defensive line has begun to show signs of life. Tim Jordan has emerged as a feisty playmaker. Again, what happens at quarterback will play absolutely play a role in Saturday’s outcome, but basic competency may be all that’s needed. South Carolina enters the weekend with its own issues. Just like Tennessee (UGA, Mississippi State and Alabama), the Gamecocks are coming off a physically daunting gauntlet (Alabama, Kentucky, UGA and Florida). They’ll be without one of their top playmakers (Rico Dowdle), and their starting quarterback is a freshman who’s dinged up and is averaging fewer than 5.4 yards per attempt over the last four games and hasn’t topped the 175-yard mark in six weeks. I know Will Muschamp’s record against the Vols. I covered just about every single one of those games. The Gamecocks might be slightly better than the Vols on the whole, but by playing a style that invites opponents to hang around, why can’t the Vols win ugly with the Neyland faithful behind them on Saturday? Tennessee 20, South Carolina 18

ROB'S PICK