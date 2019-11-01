BRENT'S PICK

Tennessee seeks win No. 4 on homecoming as UAB comes to town. The Blazers are 6-1 on the year and are averaging nearly 30 points a game. The Blazers have been stingy on defense, giving up only 248 yards a game. However, they haven’t played SEC competition. But the Blazers are aggressive offensively and defensively. Defensively, they have recorded 26 sacks and are only giving up 88 yards rushing a game. Meanwhile, the Vols are improving weekly. Can that continue in a game where the Vols are expected to win. Can the veteran players who played at a high level a week ago like Nigel Warrior, Daniel Bituli and Darrell Taylor continue to play well and be consistent. Offensively, it appears it will be Brian Maurer at quarterback. Can he make it through a whole game and can he take care of the football. Tennessee is more talented and should win the game. Thanks to the Georgia State loss, one would think that the Vols will avoid over looking the Blazers. Tennessee must take care of the ball and not give the Blazers any cheap points. The Vols will do enough to get win No. 4 with three to play. Tennessee 28 UAB 17

AUSTIN'S PICK

Trap game? It could be if Tennessee lets UAB hang around. The Vols have heard all week about Georgia State. They will be ready in my opinion and that goes from the quarterback position. The fact all three have made plays has opened the eyes of many, and honestly, that’s a great thing to have because it privately pushes each to be on point. The offensive line will be challenged tomorrow with the Vols being a bit banged up. Then on defense it’s a group of talented wide receivers that will challenge the corners and safeties as UAB gets the ball out fast in the passing game. Maybe UAB hangs around but I just don’t see it. Tennessee 34 UAB 17

JESSE'S PICK

For the first time since (gulp) Georgia State (gulp) Tennessee is more than a 10-point favorite over an FBS school. But after the historic loss to open the season, did the Vols learn a stark lesson about focus and preparation? “Yes, sir,” tailback Ty Chandler said, grinning. That’s all that really needs to be said then. Tennessee is a team on the upswing, suddenly with hopes of making a dramatic midseason turnaround and getting back to a bowl game. UAB is feisty by C-USA standards, but the Blazers, despite their gaudy defensive stats and two prolific playmakers on the perimeter, have beefed up on a cupcake schedule. They lost to the only team with a winning record and have throttled a pair of winless schools and one-win teams. Jeremy Pruitt has been quick to downplay Tennessee’s performance against South Carolina last weekend, and while some of his consternation is coach speak, he does have his team’s attention. On a cold night in Neyland, I expect the Vols to push past some early issues (working in new OL group, quarterback shuffle) and notch win No. 4. Tennessee 26, UAB 13.

ROB'S PICK