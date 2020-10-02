VolQuest - The picks are in

BRENT'S PICK

Tennessee opens the home schedule as a heavy favorite over visiting Missouri. The Tigers have been a thorn in the Vols side since entering the league. Tennessee is 3-5 against Missouri and the losses have been ugly. The Tigers enter in transition as they get the Drinkwitz era going. Starting a season with a new coach with no spring practice and an odd fall camp is no easy task. Alabama dominated Missouri in the trenches a week ago and had their way with them throwing the football. The Tigers won the second half against Saban’s second unit and no one can question how hard Missouri played. Tennessee must take care of the football and not give the Tigers anything easy. If they do then the Vols should be able to move to 2-0 and set up a big road trip to Athens next week.



Vols 24 Missouri 17

AUSTIN'S PICK

Tennessee has a great chance to go to 2-0 tomorrow at noon. Jeremy Pruitt has insisted all week that Missouri is much better than people are giving them credit for and I believe he is right. The game is at home but this isn’t your normal year so home filled advantage goes someone out the window. Roundtree is back for his 47th year with the Tigers but their questions come at quarterback even though they showed flashes last week throwing the ball at times. Ours will once again be on Jarrett Guarantano as he looks to continue to show off consistency and raise the floor of his play. He should have a ton of confidence coming into this one. While the receivers have changed, he remembers that special November night where he put up over 400 yards against the Tigers last season. My feeling, is that Tennessee wins this game without hesitation but the scoreboard says it was closer than most thought. Vols 30 Missouri 20

ROB'S PICK