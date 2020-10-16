VolQuest - The picks are in

Tennessee looks for their third win of the season as the Vols host Kentucky. The Volquest staff offers their picks.

BRENT'S PICK

Like everyone else I was surprised by the offensive line struggles a week ago. I knew that Georgia was good on the defensive front, but I didn’t think they would shove the Vols around in the trenches. I think that group is healthier this week and bounces back. Kentucky has been good against the run but Auburn and Mississippi State aren’t great running the football. In fact State is only averaging 38 yards a game on the ground. So I think the Vol offensive front will bounce back. Defensively, Jeremy Pruitt’s unit has a challenge against Kentucky’s creative ground attack that’s averaging 212 yards a game. The Vol defense has had their moments where they have been really good, but they have been inconsistent over four quarters every week. I think they put it together more this week defensively and I think offensively they find come creativity that wasn’t there against Georgia. I will take Tennessee to win at home in an important early October game for the Vols.

Tennessee 27 Kentucky 20

AUSTIN'S PICK

Tennessee looks to rebound from being dominated in the 2nd half last week. They have infused some youth this week as they look to build depth across the board. The vets are still going to play key roles but I do think we see more opportunities for the younger players. The receivers will see more time and Bryson Eason appears to be added to the OLB rotation with Morven Joseph and Tyler Baron. The calls for a quarterback change will continue but unless Jarrett Guarantano puts the ball in harms way this week then he will continue to be the guy. Kentucky continues to improve as a program but until they get a quarterback who can make them balanced it’s hard to see them being a true factor. Yes they can win games and beat quality opponents but they can’t find consistent success as a one dimensional team. Tennessee has been pushed at times by the Cats but not very often in Knoxville. Tennessee 27 Kentucky 13

ROB'S PICK