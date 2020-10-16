VolQuest - The picks are in

The picks are in
Tennessee looks for their third win of the season as the Vols host Kentucky. The Volquest staff offers their picks.
BRENT'S PICK
Like everyone else I was surprised by the offensive line struggles a week ago. I knew that Georgia was good on the defensive front, but I didn’t think they would shove the Vols around in the trenches. I think that group is healthier this week and bounces back. Kentucky has been good against the run but Auburn and Mississippi State aren’t great running the football. In fact State is only averaging 38 yards a game on the ground. So I think the Vol offensive front will bounce back.
Defensively, Jeremy Pruitt’s unit has a challenge against Kentucky’s creative ground attack that’s averaging 212 yards a game. The Vol defense has had their moments where they have been really good, but they have been inconsistent over four quarters every week. I think they put it together more this week defensively and I think offensively they find come creativity that wasn’t there against Georgia.
I will take Tennessee to win at home in an important early October game for the Vols.
Tennessee 27 Kentucky 20
AUSTIN'S PICK
Tennessee looks to rebound from being dominated in the 2nd half last week. They have infused some youth this week as they look to build depth across the board. The vets are still going to play key roles but I do think we see more opportunities for the younger players. The receivers will see more time and Bryson Eason appears to be added to the OLB rotation with Morven Joseph and Tyler Baron.
The calls for a quarterback change will continue but unless Jarrett Guarantano puts the ball in harms way this week then he will continue to be the guy. Kentucky continues to improve as a program but until they get a quarterback who can make them balanced it’s hard to see them being a true factor. Yes they can win games and beat quality opponents but they can’t find consistent success as a one dimensional team. Tennessee has been pushed at times by the Cats but not very often in Knoxville.
Tennessee 27 Kentucky 13
ROB'S PICK
Some fans are worried about a ‘Georgia hangover,’ but I think the Vols bounce back this week. I think Jeremy Pruitt has a solid track record of getting his team to focus on the task at hand.
I like this match-up for Tennessee precisely because Kentucky is so one-dimensional and it feels like Pruitt has a handle on handling that kind of attack. Additionally, the Vols have been pretty salty against the run for the most part and are deep in the front seven. It’s pretty much the same offense that the Vols have handled pretty well in Pruitt’s first two seasons, including in 2018 against what was one of the all time best Kentucky teams in Pruitt’s first season.
Also, it’s obvious to everyone paying any kind of attention to this team that the weak link on this defense is defending the middle of the field in the secondary and Kentucky just doesn’t seem well suited to trying to take advantage of what’s been a glaring shortcoming.
Offensively Jarrett Guarantano needs a bounce-back day after an exceedingly rough outing at Georgia. Guarantano doesn’t need to throw for 300+ yards but he does need to take care of the ball like he did in the first two weeks.
Kentucky has been solid against the run, but Tennessee has something to prove after getting dominated up front last week. I think the guys up front will be motivated this week and will be the difference on Saturday.
TENNESSEE 30, KENTUCKY 17