VolQuest - The picks are in

BRENT'S PICK

Last week was a stunner as no one saw that performance coming. Now the challenge is much more difficult as #2 Alabama comes to town. The Tide comes in as explosive on offense as ever with Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle leading the way. If you decide to play zone and keep the ball in front of you with your safeties deep then Najee Harris has a field day in the run game. Defensively for the Vols it’s a huge challenge to say the least. Alabama’s defense hasn’t been great in 2020 but they haven’t had to be because of the pressure their offense puts on teams. Then there’s Tennessee’s offense which has been a mess to say the least the last 6 quarters. Can they get any production from the quarterback position? Can they run the ball against a defense that’s going to line up to not let you run? It’s a tall order. And it’s too tall for the Vols this year. Alabama 41 Tennessee 10

AUSTIN'S PICK

Well the next thing Tennessee has going for it this week is nobody expects much. Why would they though? You lose 34-7 at home to Kentucky with massive questions surrounding your quarterback position. Now you face the #2 ranked Crimson Tide. At some point Tennessee has to rise up and play one of these teams like Alabama or Georgia or Florida closer than the 20+ point margin of defeat they have sustained the last few years. It sure doesn’t seem like this week. I expect them to play young kids even if it’s in spot duty. Alabama is due for a down game on offense and maybe that is this week. Who knows? Can Tennessee bend but not break and force field goals? Alabama has given up yards and points. I’m just not sure Tennessee can muster up enough from their quarterbacks to make this game a game. Alabama 38 Tennessee 17

ROB'S PICK