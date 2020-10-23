VolQuest - The picks are in

The picks are in
BRENT'S PICK
Last week was a stunner as no one saw that performance coming. Now the challenge is much more difficult as #2 Alabama comes to town. The Tide comes in as explosive on offense as ever with Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle leading the way. If you decide to play zone and keep the ball in front of you with your safeties deep then Najee Harris has a field day in the run game. Defensively for the Vols it’s a huge challenge to say the least.
Alabama’s defense hasn’t been great in 2020 but they haven’t had to be because of the pressure their offense puts on teams. Then there’s Tennessee’s offense which has been a mess to say the least the last 6 quarters. Can they get any production from the quarterback position? Can they run the ball against a defense that’s going to line up to not let you run? It’s a tall order.
And it’s too tall for the Vols this year.
Alabama 41 Tennessee 10
AUSTIN'S PICK
Well the next thing Tennessee has going for it this week is nobody expects much. Why would they though? You lose 34-7 at home to Kentucky with massive questions surrounding your quarterback position. Now you face the #2 ranked Crimson Tide.
At some point Tennessee has to rise up and play one of these teams like Alabama or Georgia or Florida closer than the 20+ point margin of defeat they have sustained the last few years. It sure doesn’t seem like this week.
I expect them to play young kids even if it’s in spot duty.
Alabama is due for a down game on offense and maybe that is this week. Who knows? Can Tennessee bend but not break and force field goals?
Alabama has given up yards and points. I’m just not sure Tennessee can muster up enough from their quarterbacks to make this game a game.
Alabama 38 Tennessee 17
ROB'S PICK
I’m frankly surprised that Alabama is favored by just three touchdowns this week. Maybe the oddsmakers are looking for a let down after they smoked Georgia in their biggest game of the year.
Thanks to quarterback play Tennessee is coming off six quarters that produced as many turnovers as points, seven of each. Alabama’s defense is certainly a weak spot, but can the Vols take advantage? I haven’t seen anything to make feel that way, regardless of if there’s a change at quarterback or not. Regardless of who starts I’d expect to see multiple guys get snaps but I’ll be surprised if anyone gets hot and puts a big number on the scoreboard.
Among the many numbers that jump out at me in this match-up, the one that really highlights the chasm between these two teams to me is the third down conversion rate. Tennessee is at 26%, Alabama is at 62%. That’s the difference between an explosive offense that is operating at peak efficiency and whatever you want to call what Tennessee is getting done right now.
If Tennessee can get something approaching average play at quarterback they should be able to put up some points, but I don’t see it being nearly enough to make this one interesting.
Given the struggles the Vols have had in covering the middle of the field against some fairly mediocre passing attacks Jones and Alabama’s receivers look like a match-up nightmare. I wouldn’t bet against him running his 400+ passing yard streak to four games.
ALABAMA 49, Tennessee 20