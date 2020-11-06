VolQuest - The picks are in

BRENT'S PICK

To say this is an important game is a huge understatement. Tennessee’s road trip to Arkansas was penciled in as a win for the Vols for basically everyone when the revised schedule was released.

The Razorbacks have been better than anyone anticipated and are a team getting better by the week. Meanwhile, the Vols entered last week’s open date struggling really since half time at Georgia on October 10.

The Vols have been bitten by the turnover bug and too many penalties on offense. Defensively, the middle of the field has been wide open as teams have completed over 80% of their throws between the hash marks the last three teams. The Vols struggled to tackle against Alabama and haven’t been able to create turnovers all season.

Did this team find their way last week? Did the coaches find some new wrinkles? Will we see more newcomers starting tomorrow? Plenty of questions surrounding the Vols as they start the back half of the season on the road.

I like what Sam Pittman is doing. I think the defense is overachieving in a big time way. I think the offense is starting to come together under Kendal Briles. But I think Tennessee can run the ball effectively. I think Chaney and his unit will be more patient and I think somehow Tennessee finds a way to survive this road test.



Tennessee 28 Arkansas 27

AUSTIN'S PICK

Something has been a miss the last few games for Tennessee. It just does not seem like they’ve had much of a spark. Bye weeks are supposed to help and I’m sure several players have grown over the last couple of weeks but the leadership has been absent from several players in my opinion. The coaches can’t make them lead. Sometimes it just has to come organically. I don’t believe Arkansas is very talented but they are playing with such a “want to” it’s hard not to think that makes them more talented overall. What Jarrett Guarantano shows up on Saturday night? I’m betting the one that plays solid and doesn’t turn it over. Tennessee is going to run it early and often in my opinion in this one. This game has the feel of the South Carolina game to me. Brent Cimaglia gets his moment to shine and makes three field goals. Tennessee 30 Arkansas 24

