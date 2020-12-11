VolQuest - The picks are in

BRENT'S PICK

I’m surprised the line on this game hasn’t moved. I thought Tennessee might be more than a two touchdown favorite. Makes me wonder what Vegas knows. I see a Vol team that continues to play hard and compete. They might not play smart all the time and might not coach smart all the time, but you really can’t question this team’s effort this year.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt from the outside looks like a mess. The Commodores are looking for a new head coach. They have had continued opt outs all year. They barely have enough players to play. At least we think they have enough. They didn’t last week. Vanderbilt is undersized in most every position.

Tennessee avoided the turnovers a week ago offensively as the quarterback play wasn’t great, but it was solid and gave a glimmer of hope. I think that offense comes to life a bit more this weekend against a depleted Vanderbilt defense. It’s been a long time since the Vols have seen the win column. I think they get there with an exclamation point on Saturday.

Tennessee 38 Tennessee 10

AUSTIN'S PICK

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Vanderbilt wins this football game in my opinion. They will come out and I’m sure throw everything at Tennessee. There will likely be trick plays and going for it on 4th down or possibly on-side kicks. None of it should matter because Vandy is a shell of a winless team at that. Tennessee will rotate quarterbacks on Saturday which gives me just a little bit of pause as to how much Tennessee can score if they are going to rotate quarterbacks very frequently. I have a feeling they find a hot hand and stick with it. This is a chance for Tennessee to get happy for a 60 minute game and I just think that’s exactly what happens. They make plays on both sides of the ball. Eric Gray doesn’t go for 250 again but I’m betting he goes for 130 and Ty Chandler adds another 75. Tennessee 42 Vanderbilt 14

ROB'S PICK