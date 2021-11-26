The picks are in

BRENT'S PICK

Tennessee says farewell to a group of seniors who have bought into Josh Heupel’s message from day one and has a chance to get the Vols their 7th regular season win against a struggling Vanderbilt team. The Vols have been great out of the gates scoring on their opening drive in 7 games this season including the last three games. Tennessee will start fast again this week because frankly that’s just who they are. The Commodores can be a bit salty on defense and kept the Ole Miss game close. I think Tennessee gets control early and has another fun afternoon their final in Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee 45 Vanderbilt 17

AUSTIN'S PICK

Back in to conference play this week to round out the regular season. Vanderbilt is bad. They are really bad and this group of Vols have no issues in getting up for their opponent. It’s senior day so emotions will run high for a group of kids who have been through the ringer. It’s for that very reason that I know they will be ready. They take nothing for granted and a core group of seniors will see to it. If Tennessee can score 59 then they will average 40 for the season for the third time in history and one of the other two times was over 100 years ago. Why not? Vols 59 Vanderbilt 20

ROB'S PICK

Tennessee is a 31 point favorite for a reason. The biggest reason in my mind is that Vandy can’t score and they can’t stop anyone from scoring. They have the ignominious distinction of being the lowest scoring team in the SEC (15.3 ppg) while giving up more points per game than anyone in the league (35.4). Similarly, the ‘Dores rank dead last in total offense (311 yards per game and total defense (459 yards per game). They’re ranked 120th out of 130 teams in college football in total offense. Tennessee can score and Josh Heupel’s squad is going to boat race Vanderbilt on Saturday and it will start early. Here’s why. The Commodores have scored 29 total points this year in the first quarter. Tennessee leads the nation in first scoring averaging 14.8 points in the first 15 minutes of the game. That’s more than a field goal better than Houston who ranks second in that department at 11.6. Tennessee might have played a better defense last week against South Alabama when they put up 60 points than the one they’re going to see on Saturday. This one will be ugly and Heupel can probably name the score. TENNESSEE 62, VANDERBILT 17

BEN'S PICK

For a second straight week, the question isn't whether or not Tennessee will win, but by how much? Vanderbilt is starting Mike Wright at quarterback and Wright certainly has the legs to make plays, which should be worrisome given mobile quarterbacks have really hurt Tennessee this season. But that's the only area of this football game that should concern the Vols. The Commodores are really bad in the passing game and the running game on both sides of the ball. They don't score points. They don't prevent points. They're not efficient in anything they do. Vanderbilt won't be making any DVDs this offseason.

TENNESSEE 52, VANDERBILT 17

ERIC'S PICK