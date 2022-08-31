BRENT'S PICK

Finally, it's time to play as the Vols host Ball State to kickoff the much anticipated 2022 season. Tennessee enters a heavy favorite and should be with all they have returning and all the unknowns surrounding Ball State. I think Tennessee wins easily and plays a good number of people. Remember this, Josh Heupel doesn't address injuries unless they are long term injuries so the Vols might be a little more banged up than any of us know and I think they will be cautious with anyone not 100% in this opener. Nevertheless, you will see some veterans make plays and some newcomers make splashes that will have everyone talking at the water cooler on Friday.

Vols 45 Ball State 10

AUSTIN'S PICK

GameDay is tomorrow and we look forward to bringing you all the coverage. So much hype and excitement around this team. So much of that is because of returning quarterback Hendon Hooker. Last year I thought Tennessee was very underwhelming against Bowling Green. I expect it to be different in this season opener. It will be interesting to see how many wide receivers and defensive backs play tomorrow night. Tennessee is so much deeper at both spots but still have plenty of unproven players in those areas. They could prove themselves really easily or they could be big questions heading into Pittsburg. Tennessee is going to push to get to the quarterback as much as they can. Byron Young is ready to burst on the scene in a big way this month of September in my opinion. Josh Josephs has drawn praise and I expect James Pearce will see action too. I’m very intrigued to see Jaylen Wright and the two freshmen tailbacks after Jabari gets his tomorrow. Tennessee takes care of business early and cruises. Tennessee 55-Ball State 24

ROB'S PICK

This looks like a great opener for Tennessee to get its feet wet and ease into the 2022 season. The Vols have an ultra experienced quarterback who is breaking in some new targets at wideout. Hendon Hooker will get to take those guys on a test run against what was one of the worst pass defenses in the MAC last fall. Tennessee’s front seven is breaking in a lot of new faces. They’ll get to play four quarters against a rushing attack that was 9th in the MAC last year in gaining yards on the ground at 130 per game. After last year’s performance the secondary might be the biggest question mark on the team. They’ll get to play their first game against a new starting quarterback who threw 36 passes last fall. In short, it’s hard to think that Heupel could have drawn this one up any better. Tennessee has what looks like a very difficult road trip on tap in Week Two at Pittsburgh. Thursday night’s contest should give Heupel a chance to look at his team and start to find out what he has in a very low pressure environment before playing what could be a huge game on the road next week. Tennessee 52, Ball St. 10

ERIC'S PICK