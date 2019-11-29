BRENT'S PICK

It’s simple. Finish it. That’s what today is all about. Finish this season. Tennessee is better than Vanderbilt. Tennessee has momentum. Vanderbilt has none. It’s senior day for a group of guys driven to leave Tennessee in a better place. For that to be the case, the Vols must get it done on a wet Saturday. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt is looking for his team to play their best game. It feels like this team is highly motivated and driven to end this three game losing streak to the ‘Dores. So I think they will play well.

I think the Vols gets it done with some ease in the final game inside Neyland Stadium for 2019. Wet conditions may limit scoring, but I think it will be a fun send off for a group of seniors who deserve it because of their willingness to stay and fight for this program and their legacy.

Tennessee 28 Vanderbilt 7

AUSTIN'S PICK

It’s pretty simple. Take Ke’Shawn Vaughn out of the game and the Vols win by as much as they want. Vanderbilt, at least this year, just can’t keep up with the rest of the league outside of Arkansas. Vanderbilt will come out and throw everything they have at Tennessee. Not saying that is a bunch but they will come out swinging. One storyline for me is Jarrett Guarantano, who lost this grandmother on Thanksgiving morning. He was really close with her and the emotions will fun high for him tomorrow afternoon. If he is on then Vanderbilt has no chance. Simply put, I think the kid loves to be driven by something and this will drive him. He will play for his grandmother. I’ve got Tennessee rolling. Jauan Jennings gets to 10 touchdowns and 1,000 yards. Tennessee 41 Vanderbilt 13



JESSE'S PICK

It’s not even a copout to say it would be a waste to spend many words here breaking down this pick. Vandy is awful. Like 2000-10 terrible. The Dores’ average loss this season is by nearly four touchdowns. I know Ke’Shawn Vaughn is legit. Kalija Lipscomb and Jared Pinkney are talented, too. But they still have one of the worst offenses in the country. This is two programs going in totally opposite directions. We still don’t know if Jeremy Pruitt can put Tennessee back into contention for the SEC titles but this isn’t a program that’s going to lose to Vanderbilt by double-digits anymore. The Vols get some payback and deliver their most complete performance of the season, routing the ‘Dores toward their (likely) path for a bowl game in Florida. Tennessee 26, Vandy 7.

ROB'S PICK