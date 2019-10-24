Will it be freshman J.T. Shrout or veteran Jarrett Guarantano? That’s the million dollar question surrounding the Vols as the head into Saturday’s key SEC game against South Carolina.

While Brian Maurer spent Wednesday at Vanderbilt undergoing a battery of tests, Guarantano and Shrout spent time splitting reps on the practice field with Shrout getting more work with the number one unit than he ever has.

"We still have a lot of prep time between now and Saturday," head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. "We've got three days of work, still a lot that we do, so we'll sit down as a coaching staff and make a decision that we feel gives us the best opportunity to have success.”

That’s the million dollar question. Who gives the Vols the best opportunity to win?

Guarantano has experience. He’s won in the SEC and he knows the offense better. Shrout has a big arm, no experience which also means no scars.

But who gives the Vols the best chance at win number three keeping bowl hopes alive. That’s what Jim Chaney with his 1.5 million dollar salary is trying to figure out.

Can Chaney take a raw redshirt freshman and win with him? He’s done it before. Can he take a quarterback full of scars and lacking confidence and be successful with him? He’s done it before.

So the question is simple? Is it easier for Chaney to prep a limited plan with Shrout? Can guys like Brandon Kennedy and the tailbacks help Shrout manage the game on the field? Or is it easier to restore some faith and confidence in Guarantano, who’s 13 for his last 23 for 171 yards and a touchdown?

The question is simple, finding the answer is not.

Pruitt said Wednesday night on VolCalls that minus the 4th and goal disaster and Guarantano played on of his best games at Alabama. He’s continued to say all week that he still believes in the redshirt junior.

“Jarrett is a guy, I’ve said many times before, that I believe in,” Pruitt said on Monday. “I think he has what it takes, but I do think that he needs to be more consistent with the right intangibles so that he can play at a little higher level.”

Pruitt also said that he likes the growth Shrout is showing and that he will get an opportunity to show it on Saturday.

“He’s excited like anybody would be,” Pruitt said. “J.T. is a really hard worker and he continues to develop and learn exactly how to play the position. Coach Chris Weinke and coach Jim Chaney have done a nice job developing the young man, he continues to grow as a quarterback. We don’t see it because hasn’t had many opportunities to play in many games but he’ll get an opportunity Saturday and we’ll see where he is at.”

Regardless of who the quarterback is, Chaney has his hands full. Saturday is an opportunity to win, which is why for the Vols it’s a by any means necessary game. And that’s why you will likely see both quarterbacks and both of them will need plenty of help ---and not just from their teammates. The Tennessee quarterbacks need for EVERYTHING to be in play from their coaches. Creativity with personnel (i.e. Jauan Jennings), trick plays, gambles at key moments, onside kicks and more should all be possible.

Then again, conservative moves like punting and playing field position are also on the table. In other words, win by any means possible.

By any means isn’t exactly a radical thought. Everyone knows when you’re not at full strength, you pull out all the stops. And Tennessee has had success through the years doing that.

The Vols won at Mississippi State with James Banks as the starting quarterback. Banks went 3 for 8 throwing the ball.

Todd Helton won at Georgia by handing off to running backs that gained over 400 yards.

Tennessee allowed Peyton Manning to throw just 14 passes in his first start, but beat ranked Washington State, 10-9, in 1994 on a reverse by Nilo Silvan.

Two weeks ago, I wrote how this staff needed to coach this team for who they are and not what they want them to be. They clearly have in beating Mississippi State and in pushing Alabama.

The challenge for Chaney right now is trying to figure who they are offensively and what they can be with the quarterback hand he’s been dealt.

It’s why anything is possible.