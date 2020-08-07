VolQuest - The SEC adds A&M and Auburn to the Vols 2020 schedule

After days of debating, discussing and even arguing back and forth the SEC has finally gotten the two additional opponents for the 2020 season selected.





Tennessee will play at Auburn and will host Texas A&M as their two additional games to go along with the 8 scheduled conference games which is the 6 eastern division teams, Alabama and at Arkansas.

The Vols last played A&M in 2016 under Butch Jones in an overtime loss on the road. This will be the Aggies first trip to Knoxville.

Jeremy Pruitt got his first signature win against Auburn on the Plains in 2018 in a 30-24 win.