National Signing Day is in the rear view mirror, so let’s take a stab at which of Tennessee’s signees will contribute in 2019. This time last year, I wrote a piece on seven signees who I projected to make some noise last fall. I had one bad whiff (Jordan Allen), several solid selections (Dominick Wood-Anderson, Emmit Gooden, Paxton Brooks, Jeremy Banks, Trevon Flowers) and a TBD with JJ Peterson’s late arrival. My bonus picks of Alontae Taylor and Jerome Carvin contributed, too. Notably missing is Freshman All-American Bryce Thompson, who didn’t ink with Tennessee until the summer. Will any of the 2019 signees make a similar impact? The Vols are slated to return the SEC’s most experienced roster, per SB Nation’s Bill Connelly. That will change a bit with the impending transfers of Drew Richmond and Eli Wolf, though. Still, playing time will be available at several key spots, especially at tailback, offensive tackle and along the defensive line. Here’s stab at seven signees I expect to see snaps this fall.

The nation’s No. 16 overall prospect is the highest-rated signee by Jeremy Pruitt at Tennessee. The Under Armour All-American flashed his raw potential at guard and right tackle down in Orlando last month. With Richmond’s likely transfer and Trey Smith’s continued battle with blood clots, the 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman will have a real opportunity to earn a starting spot at either left or right tackle.

Much of what was said above goes for Morris, only the Grayson (Ga.) product stands an even greater chance at starting on Day 1 since he’s already on campus. Morris has solid footwork for a 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman and the extra 15 practices this spring plus all the offseason strength and conditioning should give him a leg-up in the competition to be Jarrett Guarantano’s blindside protector.

Tennessee graduated four senior contributors from its 2018 defensive line, so Williams arrives with the expectation he can be a plug-and-play signee. The Lackawanna C.C. defensive tackle finished his 2018 season with 33 tackles — 10 going for a loss. The Vols ranked near the bottom of the SEC in TFLs last season, so they need the 6-foot-4, 330-pound tackle to bring that same disruptive capabilities to the field this fall.

The Memphis native is already on campus, but is currently rehabbing offseason shoulder surgery. Still, Gray should play a lot next season if he’s healthy. The 5-10, 185-pound tailback brings a new dynamic to Tennessee’s backfield: Wiggle. Ty Chandler can fly and Tim Jordan is a grinder, but Gray has make-you-miss ability. He set a state record for touchdowns and is the only 3X Mr. Football Award Winner in Tennessee history. Whether as a runner, receiver or returner, Gray’s skills will be utilized in an offseason seeking playmakers.

Tennessee lost safety Micah Abernathy to graduation and Jeremy Pruitt wasn’t exactly enthralled with what he got from reserves Shawn Shamburger and Theo Jackson at the position. Sophomore Trevon Flowers stands a great chance at grabbing the open safety spot, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if McCollough pushed for playing time, replacing Flowers or senior Nigel Warrior. McCollough is a smart, cerebral player, who takes great angles and is a solid tackler. As an early enrollee, he’ll have 15 practices this spring to learn the defense, too. At work, the Under Armour All-American projects as a solid special teams contributor in 2019.

Similarly to McCollough, Harrison screams special teams ace with his ability to run and jump (he blocked a field goal to lead Bainbridge to the state title). But the 6-foot-2, 245-pound athlete could be in line for an even bigger role. Tennessee isn’t exactly flush with pass rushers or impact defensive lineman. Harrison won’t have the benefit of spring practice, but the South Georgia native will have every opportunity to carve out a role on the defense once fall camp arrives.