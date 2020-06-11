The Vol Hoops Ulitmate Bracket
We finish out the first round of the Vol Hoops Ultimate Bracket today with the ‘Grunfeld bracket.’ Remember to go on the General Quarters and vote for your choices to advance.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news