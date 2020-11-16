VolQuest - The Volquest 3-2-1

It’s time for our weekly 3-2-1, three observations, two questions and a prediction as the Vols hope to get back to the field Saturday night at Auburn.

1. Vols must score — Scoring in the SEC continues to be high across the board except for Tennessee. The Vol offense has not scored more than 14 points in the four game losing streak.

In the three games played this weekend the winner scored 38 points or more and each game had a combined point total greater than 72 points. Ole Miss and South Carolina combined for 101 points. Half the league is averaging four touchdowns per game including Auburn. The Tigers have scored 35 and 48 points in the last two games.

This season there have only been two games where the winner scored less than 20 points. In week one Texas A&M beat Vanderbilt 17-12 and Georgia beat Vanderbilt 14-3.

2. Vols better tackle Tank Bigsby — In the first two game of the season Bigsby rushed for 46 yards on 14 carries (3.2 yards a run). In the last four games Bigsby has 75 carries for 457 yards (4.5 yard a run). Bigsby’s carries per game went from seven the first two weeks to 18.8 the last four weeks. The Tigers are 3-1 since they started leaning on the freshman and in their loss was to South Carolina where Bigsby rushed for 111 yards but it wasn’t enough to overcome Bo Nix’s three interceptions. In Auburn’s two losses Nix has four INT’s. In their four wins, Nix has zero. Quarterback play matters.

3. Kevin Steele’s defense will make the Vols earn it — This is not Steele’s most dynamic defense. They struggled early in the year but seem to be getting better as their stats are improving. One area is they are limiting the big plays. Arkansas had 4four pass plays of 20+ yards. Since then, the Tigers have given up three explosive plays in the passing game. Jeremy Pruitt has spoken about his desire for Jim Chaney to be more aggressive in the passing game. Can they do that against an Auburn team not giving up many explosive plays? They certainly haven’t been able to do it enough against anyone in this four game losing streak.