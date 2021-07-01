The Volquest mailbag podcast

We answer your questions including the fact today is the start of a new era in college athletics. Plus plenty of recruiting, hoops and football answers to questions in the mailbag podcast presented by Blue Water Climate Control.
BLUE WATER CLIMATE CONTROL
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i
bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91
ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv
bS90cmFja3MvMTA3OTI0MDI0NSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv
X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j
b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv
c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK