📉 One of the nastiness rivalry’s of the 90’s and a game that settled the east has just been a one sided affair. The Vols have won twice since their last win in the swamp in 2003. Tennessee has lost this game every way possible 15 of the last 16 meetings.

↔️ Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker has done some good things as the Vols quarterback. His legs have been effective. He’s made some nice throws and some with touch. But he’s also done some things he can’t continue to do like turning the ball over or being late with a throw.

📈 Following the 6 turnovers (5 drives starting in Tennessee territory), Tim Banks’ defense has given up 42 yards on 25 snaps (1.68 yds. per play). If you add in the offense’s three turnovers on downs. The numbers are even better 3 points given up, 34 snaps and 30 yards (.88 yards per play).

📉 The Vols running game simply hasn’t been good the last 8 quarters after dominating against Bowling Green to open the season. The offensive line and tight ends haven’t moved people well enough in run blocking and the tailbacks haven’t maximized every yard at times. Tennessee’s best running game has been quarterback scrambles and designed runs. The running backs have 26 carries of 2 yards or less the last two games. That’s not good enough to win in the SEC.