Sophomore wide receivers — It’s been a woefully slow start for Jaylen Hyatt. Jimmy Callaway made a nice play against Pitt but has been inconsistent week to week and had a huge drop at Florida. Jimmy Holliday was ejected from the Florida game and hasn’t been a factor on offense.

The 2021 season — Most had the Vols either 3-1 or 2-2 after four games and everyone had the Vols losing their SEC opener so to this point the season had gone as most expected. Saturday Tennessee plays a winnable game at Missouri which will be big in setting the course for the rest of the season.

Hendon Hooker — The transfer quarterback played turnover free at Florida as he threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Hooker seemed to have a rhythm going in the first half and over the course of the last three games he has shown to be the Vols best option at signal caller.

