📈 There are plenty of stock up options following the Vols 62-24 win. Running back Tiyon Evans had a big day with 3 touchdowns and the offensive line helped lead to a record setting rushing day of 458 yards.

📉 Tennessee’s special teams were great against Pitt. The last two weeks that unit has lost it’s edge a bit. They had three penalties at Florida, missed a field goal and play punt return with 9 guys on the field. At Missouri they gave up a 100 yard kickoff return.

📈 Vol receiver Javonta Payton has 3 touchdowns in the last three games. Quarterback Hendon Hooker is completing 67% of his passes the last two games has has not turned the ball over and the defense continues to play better than anyone expected.

📉 For as good as the defense has been they can help themselves a bit if they tighten up on third down especially third and long. In the first half Missouri converted 4 third down and 8+ plays for first downs.