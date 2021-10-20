📉 Special teams -- Paxton Brooks was terrific punting the ball but Velus Jones had the muffed punt, Chase McGrath missed a field goal, and Tennessee’s kickoff coverage hasn’t been great. The Vols miss Brooks in the kickoff role and overall special teams doesn’t have the edge they had early in the year.

↔️ Tight ends — After combining for 15 catches the first three weeks, the Vol tight ends only have 6 catches the last four weeks as they haven’t factored into the passing game plan as much as they did early in the year. They also haven’t been as sharp in blocking and pass protection the last couple of weeks compared to the start of the year.

📈 The atmosphere — Hats off to the fanbase and the administration for the show Saturday night. The pre-game light show, the music and the noise was impressive.

📉 Joe Milton — The final play of the game simply can’t happen. If you are not going to throw it and you are going to try and make a play with your feet you can’t run out of bounds like it’s the middle of the third quarter.