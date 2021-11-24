📈

Velus Jones, Omari Thomas, tight ends — Austin was in the Thankgiving mood this week throwing out stock up’s like a lunch spread. Velus Jones had a huge night with 246 all-purpose yards highlighted by a 96 yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Jones had 103 yards receiving as well on 6 catches. Big Omari Thomas got the same started right for the defense with a 5 yard tackle for loss on the second snap of the game. He finished with 3 tackles, a PBU and a QB hurry. And how about some love for the tight ends. Jacob Warren had 3 catches for 33 yards and Princeton Fant had 3 for 40 yards and a touchdown.