Roman Harrison — The defensive end had his best night as a Vol with 6 tackles, a tackle and half for loss and two quarterback hurries. A week ago against Georgia, Harrison had 5 tackles. Harrison’s play recognition was terrific Saturday night.
📈
Velus Jones, Omari Thomas, tight ends — Austin was in the Thankgiving mood this week throwing out stock up’s like a lunch spread. Velus Jones had a huge night with 246 all-purpose yards highlighted by a 96 yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Jones had 103 yards receiving as well on 6 catches. Big Omari Thomas got the same started right for the defense with a 5 yard tackle for loss on the second snap of the game. He finished with 3 tackles, a PBU and a QB hurry. And how about some love for the tight ends. Jacob Warren had 3 catches for 33 yards and Princeton Fant had 3 for 40 yards and a touchdown.
📉
Special teams awareness —Tennessee must be much more alert Saturday against Vanderbilt who has nothing to lose. A win makes the Vanderbilt athletic departments year. The Vols who have given up two fake punts on the year including Saturday night as well as a surprise onside kick. The Vols just need to have better awareness this week.
↔️
The bowl picture — This is not a negative for Tennessee because they are an attractive team, but with a large group of teams at 6-6 or 7-5 it’s a murky picture as to where SEC teams land in the bowls.
↔️
The young tailbacks — Jaylen Wright had 83 yards and a touchdown and Len’Neth Whitehead had 60 yards and a touchdown. So those guys weren’t bad, but Wright has been up and down this season and his pass protection has been an issue. Whitehead didn’t show great speed on the 45 yard run where he was tackled from behind.