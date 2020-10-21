📈 Eric Gray — I do wish that the sophomore all purpose athlete broke a few more tackles or got a few more yards after contact, but Gray has been the Vols most consistent offensive weapon. Gray has 70 offensive touches for 416 yards in four games. He’s averaging 5.9 yards every time he touches the ball on offense. He has far and away been the Vols most constant weapon. Against Kentucky he had 24 touches.

📉 Jarrett Guarantano — You can’t say it’s all his fault but as coaches like to point out the quarterback gets too much praise and too much blame. For Guarantano after 10 quarters of solid football to start the year, the last six have been a disaster as he’s led the offense to 7 points, he has 6 turnovers and has been sacked 7 times. It’s just been really bad for the fifth year senior.

↔️ The back up quarterbacks — We just don’t know what they can or can’t do. In the Missouri and Georgia games, Tennessee elected not to play a second quarter back at the end of the game. Last week they played them 7 snaps in a blowout loss. Pruitt indicates they aren’t ready to play, but the fact is we haven’t seen them to know how the would or wouldn’t play.

📈 Malachi Wideman — There wasn’t much that went well for the Vols last week, but the 6-4, 200 pound wideout showed a glimpse of what he can do with his athletic ability and frame in making a terrific one handed leaping grab down the sideline late in the fourth quarter. The question is will you see him more moving forward even though he doesn’t know the offense.

📉 2nd half Vols — It’s been ugly to say the least. The last two games the Vols haven’t scored. The defense was poor against the Wildcats. Jarrett Guarantano was poor at Georgia and the offense in the third quarter has just bee awful. They have just 36 yards of total offense the last two weeks in the second half.