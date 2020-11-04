📈 Darnell Wright — The sophomore tackle got off to a slow start this season but has started to come on the last couple of games. Wright was better against Kentucky than he had been his first two games and he played his best game against the Crimson Tide. Wright’s talent has never been a question. He struggled with an ankle injury last year as well as his weight. Not having spring practice was a set back but he seems to be improving weekly as this season progresses.

📉 The defense — I know that’s broad but really that unit is struggling at all levels. Against Alabama they struggled to tackle. They struggled with generating any kind of pass rush. They have struggled all year in middle of the field coverage and on the back end they have struggled to create turnovers dropping multiple interceptions. They should have had three first half interceptions against Mac Jones and Alabama.

↔️ Offensive creativity — Has Jim Chaney and his staff found some innovative things on offense to make that unit go? Will they play the freshmen receivers more? A third tailback? What do that do at quarterback? The Vols seem pretty vanilla and predictable offensively, coming out of an open date how do they create more explosive plays. How to they create some consistency for 60 minutes especially in the second half where they have really struggled.

📈 Jalin Hyatt — The freshman receiver has been the talk of the freshmen class on offense since he arrived back in the summer. Hyatt has long been thought of as the most polished and most ready to play of the newcomers and he has shown he can play against anybody. Two weeks ago against the Crimson Tide Hyatt had his best day with 2 catches for 86 yards including a 48 yard touchdown reception. His other catch was nearly a touchdown but officials ruled he stepped out of bounds. On the year Hyatt has targeted 8 times and has 5 receptions. Look for his role to grow the back half of the season.

📉 The secondary — Simply put it’s just a struggle for that unit. They have dropped interceptions. The have had costly interference penalties. They have gotten little to no production from the star position and the middle of the field has been a wide open space for opposing offenses. Through five games teams are completing 76% of their throws between the hashes. In the last three games that number jumps to 83%. Tennessee’s secondary must improve the back half of the season.