📈 Brent Cimagilia was 2-2 on Saturday night including a 50 yard kick for the Vols first points. After starting 1 for 3, the senior has made his last three and whatever technique issue he had to start the year has been corrected. It’s still a head scratcher that he didn’t get a chance to kick on 4th and 4 and make it a one possession game.

📉 It has to be the third quarter. To say this team has been a disaster coming out of the halftime locker room is an understatement. At Arkansas was arguably the worst with the defense giving up 24 points and the offense not making a first down. The offense is predictable and defensively they couldn’t get off the field or stop the big play.

↔️ The freshmen. We just don’t know. Maybe they aren’t as good or as far along as some around the program have indicated. Maybe they just aren’t ready to play. But whatever the case is we are only seeing Jalin Hyatt and Tyler Baron on a regular basis.

📈 Harrison Bailey — Jeremy Pruitt has talked Bailey up this week noting how good of a week of practice he has had. We will see if that means Bailey gets on the field, but it’s clear the freshman is improving weekly. He did what they asked him to do at Arkansas and managed the game well. In a very unusual year, the freshman is developing.

📉 Halftime — Who knows what’s being said but what ever it is, it’s not working. The adjustments aren’t working and the team seems somewhat lifeless to start the second half. Whatever is going on in the locker room at the half is not good and needs to change.