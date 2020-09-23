VolQuest - The Volquest stock report - South Carolina week

The Volquest stock report - South Carolina week
After weeks of unknowns and delays, it's finally time for the Vols to kickoff the 2020 season. The conference only schedule means there's no tune up for the Vols as they travel to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).
The Vols return plenty on both side of he line of scrimmage and there's no new offensive or defensive system for the first time in since 2014. Meanwhile the Gamecocks have a new offensive coordinator in a familiar SEC name in Mike Bobo.
Brent Hubbs and Austin Price offer up their analysis with the Volquest Stock Report
|📈
|Toe meets leather — Somehow, someway the SEC and Tennessee has gotten to game day. That’s enough to celebrate and give a stock up to considering how unsettling everything has been since March
|
📉
|
Tennessee’s defensive front — Jeremy Pruitt has publicly challenged that unit throughout fall camp noting they haven’t been physical enough and they haven’t always played with the effort he’s looking for. The Vols return plenty in the trenches can they get things together by Saturday.
|
↔️
|
Jarrett Guarantano — The senior hasn’t done anything wrong this fall camp. In fact he’s had a solid camp. But the same was said a year ago. The reality is with JG the proof is in the pudding which for him is gameday. Year two in the same system should help, so should a veteran offensive line, but until the senior performs on game day he’s still an unknown.
|
📈
|
Experience — Tennessee returns a veteran group in the offensive and defensive line of scrimmage. Experience at running back, quarterback, linebacker and at cornerback. Plus the Vols are returning both coordinators. Meanwhile South Carolina has a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo and a new quarterback. They also don’t have as much experience in their two-deep as the Vols have.
|
📉
|
Punter — Both Joe Doyle and Paxton Brooks has moments of good and bad a year ago punting the ball. Doyle actually lost the job, transferred then came back after his transfer didn’t workout. Now the two are battling for the job. It’s expected that Brooks will be first guy to punt. Can he be consistent and hold onto the job? Can Doyle find his early season form from a year ago?
|
↔️
|
The receivers — Tennessee has depth there, but not a done of experience. Josh Palmer has proven he’s an SEC receiver. Cedric Tillman has had a good camp. Ramel Keyton flashed with a couple of catches in the bowl game, and the freshman have generated plenty of hype with their speed and athleticism but the talent in that room is pretty much unproven so can they live up to the expectations and help Jarrett Guarantano make the passing game a real threat.