VolQuest - The Volquest stock report - South Carolina week

After weeks of unknowns and delays, it's finally time for the Vols to kickoff the 2020 season. The conference only schedule means there's no tune up for the Vols as they travel to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

The Vols return plenty on both side of he line of scrimmage and there's no new offensive or defensive system for the first time in since 2014. Meanwhile the Gamecocks have a new offensive coordinator in a familiar SEC name in Mike Bobo.

Brent Hubbs and Austin Price offer up their analysis with the Volquest Stock Report