In Episode 10 of The VolReport Show, Ryan Sylvia and Noah Taylor talk about the loss to Florida and look ahead to the UTSA matchup.

What needs to change? Will the defense return to form? What do we think of Joe Milton III's play?

Ryan and Noah discuss that – and much more – in this episode.

