Ep. 22: Tennessee is coming off tough losses to Missouri and Georgia to fall to 7-4.

On the other hand, Vanderbilt has won just two games and taken a dramatic step back under Clark Lea.

Now, the pair of teams will meet in Knoxville to finish the season. Ahead of the matchup, Ryan Sylvia spoke with Chris Lee to detail what to expect.

Who will play quarterback? Can the Commodores stop the run? Does Vanderbilt stand any chance?

Ryan and Chris discuss this — and much more — in this episode.

