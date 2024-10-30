The VolReport Show: Previewing Tennessee football vs. Kentucky

in other news
Tennessee basketball's Chaz Lanier lands on updated 2025 NBA Mock Draft
North Florida transfer Chaz Lanier is on Bleacher Report's mock draft heading into his first season with Tennessee.
Everything Tennessee football's Josh Heupel said to kick-off Kentucky week
Transcript of Josh Heupel meeting with the media ahead of Tennessee football's game against Kentucky.
Tennessee-Mississippi State slated for night kickoff
Tennessee will play another SEC game under the lights next Saturday.
WATCH: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel, players preview Kentucky
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel and players preview the Vols' game against Kentucky.
Tennessee football announces it will wear black jerseys against Kentucky
Tennessee football will wear black jerseys against Kentucky the weekend after Halloween.
in other news
Tennessee basketball's Chaz Lanier lands on updated 2025 NBA Mock Draft
North Florida transfer Chaz Lanier is on Bleacher Report's mock draft heading into his first season with Tennessee.
Everything Tennessee football's Josh Heupel said to kick-off Kentucky week
Transcript of Josh Heupel meeting with the media ahead of Tennessee football's game against Kentucky.
Tennessee-Mississippi State slated for night kickoff
Tennessee will play another SEC game under the lights next Saturday.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.