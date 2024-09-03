in other news
Ethan Davis' first career touchdown 'a dream come true'
The Tennessee tight end hauled in his first career touchdown in the Vols' rout of Chattanooga last Saturday.
Vols’ defensive lineman Emmanuel Okoye out for season
Tennessee is down another player on defense.
Everything Josh Heupel, Tennessee players said about NC State matchup
What Josh Heupel, Will Brooks, Jeremiah Telander and Ethan Davis said about the upcoming matchup with NC State.
Josh Heupel expects Rickey Gibson III to make season debut vs. NC State
Josh Heupel says Rickey Gibson III will be 'ready to roll' for Tennessee vs. NC State.
WATCH: Vols coach Josh Heupel, players kick-off NC State week
Video of Josh Heupel and Tennessee football players meeting with the media.
in other news
Ethan Davis' first career touchdown 'a dream come true'
The Tennessee tight end hauled in his first career touchdown in the Vols' rout of Chattanooga last Saturday.
Vols’ defensive lineman Emmanuel Okoye out for season
Tennessee is down another player on defense.
Everything Josh Heupel, Tennessee players said about NC State matchup
What Josh Heupel, Will Brooks, Jeremiah Telander and Ethan Davis said about the upcoming matchup with NC State.
Ryan Sylvia and Noah Taylor discuss!
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.