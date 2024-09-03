Advertisement

Ethan Davis' first career touchdown 'a dream come true'

Ethan Davis' first career touchdown 'a dream come true'

The Tennessee tight end hauled in his first career touchdown in the Vols' rout of Chattanooga last Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Vols’ defensive lineman Emmanuel Okoye out for season

Vols’ defensive lineman Emmanuel Okoye out for season

Tennessee is down another player on defense.

 • Noah Taylor
Everything Josh Heupel, Tennessee players said about NC State matchup

Everything Josh Heupel, Tennessee players said about NC State matchup

What Josh Heupel, Will Brooks, Jeremiah Telander and Ethan Davis said about the upcoming matchup with NC State.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Published Sep 3, 2024
The VolReport Show: Recapping UTC, previewing NC State vs. Tennessee
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Ryan Sylvia and Noah Taylor discuss!

