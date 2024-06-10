Tennessee baseball is headed to the College World Series.

After flying through the Knoxville Regional and downing Evansville in the Knoxville Super Regional, the Vols have punched their ticket to Omaha.

After being in attendance for their postseason run, Ryan Sylvia and Noah Taylor of VolReport discuss the upcoming College World Series and their thoughts on the recent super regional.

