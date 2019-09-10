Kelly Washington, LSU 2001 — Washington set the school record with 256 yards receiving on a night the Vols took down Nick Saban and LSU. Saban played press man against Washington all night long and time and time again he and Casey Clausen flawless executed fade routes to take advantage. Washington had his career hampered by a serious neck injury but that night gave a glimpse of what kind of a talent he could be.

Johnnie Jones, Vanderbilt 1983 — Jones, one of the program’s stars of the early 80’s, is more famously remembered for slamming the door on Alabama with a dramatic TD run immortalized by John Ward’s call. However, on this day he set what was then a school rushing record with 248 yards against Vanderbilt, just dominating the Commodores in a 34-24 win. Earlier that season Jones had become the first Tennessee player to rush for 200 yards in a game inside Neyland Stadium.

Peyton Manning, 1997 Georgia — Manning played so well for four years that it’s difficult to pick one game that stands out among the crowd. He’s going on this list somewhere though so we’re taking the afternoon he lit up Georgia for 343 yards and four touchdowns as No. 9 Tennessee thrashed No. 13 Georgia 38-13, causing Jim Donnan to blow his top after the game and accuse Phillip Fulmer of running up the score in a profanity laced tirade that occurred in front of Fulmer’s young daughter.

Chuck Webb, Ole Miss 1989 — Oh what might have been. Anyone who saw Webb play for one glorious season as a redshirt freshman will always include him as both one of the best players they ever saw where Orange and also as one of the greatest talents to ever have his career cut short by injury. He was never better than the day he torched Ole Miss for 294 yards in a 33-21 win, a single game school rushing record that still stands today, 30 years later.

Al Wilson, Florida 1998 — This one isn’t about stats, though Wilson did recover three fumbles that night against the Gators. It’s about the character, the toughness and the leadership that were the lifeblood of that national championship team. Nobody embodied the mindset that defined that team more than Wilson, the starting middle linebacker. And that night against the Gators nobody did more to bring about an inspiring victory that paved the way for a national championship season.