These guys are really good
If anyone still doubted it,Tennessee (12-1, 1-0) served notice to the rest of the SEC today that they’re the team to beat for the league title. The Vols simply brutalized Georgia (8-5, 0-1) in a 96...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news