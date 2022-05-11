Third down for...more stops

Tennessee’s defense under first year coordinator Tim Banks exceeded expectations.

Banks’ squad recorded 34 sacks and 102 tackles for loss. The 102 tackles for loss were the most for a Vol defense and the 34 sacks was only the 15th time a Vol defense had recorded more than 30 sacks in a season.

But Banks’ defense was far from great giving up 29 points a game. Part of the reasoning for that was the biggest shortcoming for the defense in Banks’ first season at the helm — third down defense.

No defense in all of college football that played a 13 game season had more opportunities to get off the field than the Vols. Tennessee defensive squad played 216 third down snaps in 2021 and allowed 91 conversions.

“We want to be better on third and long. That’s one thing. I thought we did a really good job getting guys in what we would think are some highly predictable situations, 3rd and 8, 3rd and 9 and we didn’t cash in as much as we needed to,” Banks offered. “We obviously took a deep dive into that and evaluated it from scheme to players to situations to make sure we are putting guys in the best possible positions and making sure we have the best guys in there to be able to execute.

“You work at every single situation that you saw from last season. You kind of lean on the experiences that you had based on last season. Whether it’s 3rd and extra long or 3rd and medium, it’s making sure the kids clearly understand what the situation is and then obviously us as coaches trying to put them in the right situations. It’s no different than why you do redzone or your do 1st and 10. You have to practice it to be ready for it. There’s only so many concepts that you are going to see.”

According to head coach Josh Heupel, the single biggest help to third down defense is affecting the quarterback.

“Defensively, we’ve got to do a better job of getting off the field on third down. We’ve got to be able to affect the quarterback better. That’s important.”



