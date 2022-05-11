Third down for...more stops
Tennessee’s defense under first year coordinator Tim Banks exceeded expectations.
Banks’ squad recorded 34 sacks and 102 tackles for loss. The 102 tackles for loss were the most for a Vol defense and the 34 sacks was only the 15th time a Vol defense had recorded more than 30 sacks in a season.
But Banks’ defense was far from great giving up 29 points a game. Part of the reasoning for that was the biggest shortcoming for the defense in Banks’ first season at the helm — third down defense.
No defense in all of college football that played a 13 game season had more opportunities to get off the field than the Vols. Tennessee defensive squad played 216 third down snaps in 2021 and allowed 91 conversions.
“We want to be better on third and long. That’s one thing. I thought we did a really good job getting guys in what we would think are some highly predictable situations, 3rd and 8, 3rd and 9 and we didn’t cash in as much as we needed to,” Banks offered. “We obviously took a deep dive into that and evaluated it from scheme to players to situations to make sure we are putting guys in the best possible positions and making sure we have the best guys in there to be able to execute.
“You work at every single situation that you saw from last season. You kind of lean on the experiences that you had based on last season. Whether it’s 3rd and extra long or 3rd and medium, it’s making sure the kids clearly understand what the situation is and then obviously us as coaches trying to put them in the right situations. It’s no different than why you do redzone or your do 1st and 10. You have to practice it to be ready for it. There’s only so many concepts that you are going to see.”
According to head coach Josh Heupel, the single biggest help to third down defense is affecting the quarterback.
“Defensively, we’ve got to do a better job of getting off the field on third down. We’ve got to be able to affect the quarterback better. That’s important.”
For Banks, a help to getting off the field in third and long is if his defense can get to the quarterback better without having to blitz the house. A season ago, Byron Young, Tyler Baron, and Roman Harrison combined for 10.5 sacks. There’s no doubt more 3rd down production off the edge is key for the growth of the defense.
“We are excited about the guys who are coming back from an experience standpoint, obviously Tyler and the rest of the guys. We think they will be better because they have played more,” Banks said. “Obviously, we feel like we have recruited some pretty good edge rushers who will have a chance to develop and affect the game in a positive way. The reality is we have to improve. We want to be better at winning some one on one’s. I think the guys understand that to a man and I think they are up for he challenge.”
It’s a challenge defensive line coach Rodney Garner delivers daily.
“The elite teams are taking care of the little things. Every little detail does matter and it matters in crucial situations,” Garner said. “It matters in tough situations. We are trying to coach that mentality and mindset that we have to find a way to finish.”
And for Tyler Baron and Byron Young, finishing means getting to the quarterback.
“Being able to affect the quarterback,” Baron said of his focused area for improvement. “Being able to get him off his spot. Being able to balance the rush. Upping my motor making sure there’s nothing left after the game.”
Added Young, “Getting off the ball and getting to the quarterback, that’s rule number one of third down defense. Making it easy for the DB’s. Making the quarterback uncomfortable is our number one goal.”
If the Vol defensive ends can find a way to be better at that goal in 2022, then Tim Banks’ defense will take a nice step in his second season in winning the most critical down in football.