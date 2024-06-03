Advertisement
Three former Tennessee football stars on 2025 CFB Hall of Fame ballot

John Henderson at the University of Tennessee.
John Henderson at the University of Tennessee. (John Golliher/Tennessee Athletics)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot has been revealed and it includes three former Tennessee football stars.

Willie Gault, John Henderson and Larry Seivers are on the list of FBS players eligible to be voted on. Current Vols head coach and former Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel is also on the ballot as a player.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.7 million people have played college football and only 1,093 players have been inducted," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."

The announcement of the class of inductees will be made in early 2025 but no specific date or details have been announced at this point.

The class will officially be inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2025. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during the 2025 football season.

Here's the listed bio for each of Tennessee's players on the ballot

Willie Gault - WR

"1982 First Team All-American…Led Vols to three bowl berths…Set six conference and 12 school punt / kickoff return records…Tied NCAA record for most touchdowns by kick return in a single season (3) in 1980."

John Henderson - DT

"Two-time consensus First Team All-American and winner of the 2000 Outland Trophy…2000 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and two-time First Team All-SEC performer…Leader of Vols defensive unit that set a school record for fewest rushing yards allowed (817) in 2000."

Larry Seivers - WR

"Two-time consensus First Team All-American in 1975 and 1976…Two-time First Team All-SEC selection…Currently ranks sixth in Tennessee history in career reception yardage (1,924) and seventh in career receptions (117)."

VOLS IN THE HALL

Tennessee Football Players in the College Football Hall of Fame
Player Position Year inducted

Doug Atkins

T

1985

Eric Berry

DB

2023

George Cafego

QB

1969

Steve DeLong

G

1993

Doug Dickey

Coach

2003

Bobby Dodd

QB

1959

Nathan Dougherty

T

1967

Frank Emanuel

LB

2004

Beattie Feathers

B

1995

Phillip Fulmer

Coach

2012

Herman Hickman

G

1959

Bob Johnson

C

1989

Chip Kell

G

2006

Steve Kiner

LB

1999

Hank Lauricella

LB

1981

Johnny Majors

TB

1981

Peyton Manning

QB

2017

Gene McEver

HB

1954

John Michels

G

1996

Ed Molinski

G

1990

Robert R. Neyland

Coach

1956

Bob Suffridge

G

1961

Reggie White

DT

2002

Al Wilson

LB

2021

Bowden Wyatt

E

1972

Bowden Wyatt

Coach

1997
In alphabetical order

–––––

