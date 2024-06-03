Three former Tennessee football stars on 2025 CFB Hall of Fame ballot
The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot has been revealed and it includes three former Tennessee football stars.
Willie Gault, John Henderson and Larry Seivers are on the list of FBS players eligible to be voted on. Current Vols head coach and former Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel is also on the ballot as a player.
"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.7 million people have played college football and only 1,093 players have been inducted," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."
The announcement of the class of inductees will be made in early 2025 but no specific date or details have been announced at this point.
The class will officially be inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2025. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during the 2025 football season.
Here's the listed bio for each of Tennessee's players on the ballot
Willie Gault - WR
"1982 First Team All-American…Led Vols to three bowl berths…Set six conference and 12 school punt / kickoff return records…Tied NCAA record for most touchdowns by kick return in a single season (3) in 1980."
John Henderson - DT
"Two-time consensus First Team All-American and winner of the 2000 Outland Trophy…2000 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and two-time First Team All-SEC performer…Leader of Vols defensive unit that set a school record for fewest rushing yards allowed (817) in 2000."
Larry Seivers - WR
"Two-time consensus First Team All-American in 1975 and 1976…Two-time First Team All-SEC selection…Currently ranks sixth in Tennessee history in career reception yardage (1,924) and seventh in career receptions (117)."
VOLS IN THE HALL
|Player
|Position
|Year inducted
|
Doug Atkins
|
T
|
1985
|
Eric Berry
|
DB
|
2023
|
George Cafego
|
QB
|
1969
|
Steve DeLong
|
G
|
1993
|
Doug Dickey
|
Coach
|
2003
|
Bobby Dodd
|
QB
|
1959
|
Nathan Dougherty
|
T
|
1967
|
Frank Emanuel
|
LB
|
2004
|
Beattie Feathers
|
B
|
1995
|
Phillip Fulmer
|
Coach
|
2012
|
Herman Hickman
|
G
|
1959
|
Bob Johnson
|
C
|
1989
|
Chip Kell
|
G
|
2006
|
Steve Kiner
|
LB
|
1999
|
Hank Lauricella
|
LB
|
1981
|
Johnny Majors
|
TB
|
1981
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
2017
|
Gene McEver
|
HB
|
1954
|
John Michels
|
G
|
1996
|
Ed Molinski
|
G
|
1990
|
Robert R. Neyland
|
Coach
|
1956
|
Bob Suffridge
|
G
|
1961
|
Reggie White
|
DT
|
2002
|
Al Wilson
|
LB
|
2021
|
Bowden Wyatt
|
E
|
1972
|
Bowden Wyatt
|
Coach
|
1997
–––––
